Security manager of Mumbai hotel booked for raping woman guard

The woman in her complaint has alleged that the incident took place on February 18, when the accused called her to a lodge near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to discuss the issue of her pending salary, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:25 IST
An offence was registered on Friday against the security manager of a luxury hotel in south Mumbai for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman security guard, police said. The woman approached the police in the early hours of the day, following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said. The woman in her complaint has alleged that the incident took place on February 18, when the accused called her to a lodge near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to discuss the issue of her pending salary, he said. When the woman arrived there, the accused allegedly spiked her drink and raped her, the official said.

Moreover, she claimed while working at the luxury hotel, the security personnel would talk about her caste, which the accused was also aware of, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

