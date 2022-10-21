Security manager of Mumbai hotel booked for raping woman guard
The woman in her complaint has alleged that the incident took place on February 18, when the accused called her to a lodge near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to discuss the issue of her pending salary, he said.
- Country:
- India
An offence was registered on Friday against the security manager of a luxury hotel in south Mumbai for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman security guard, police said. The woman approached the police in the early hours of the day, following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said. The woman in her complaint has alleged that the incident took place on February 18, when the accused called her to a lodge near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to discuss the issue of her pending salary, he said. When the woman arrived there, the accused allegedly spiked her drink and raped her, the official said.
Moreover, she claimed while working at the luxury hotel, the security personnel would talk about her caste, which the accused was also aware of, he said, adding that further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of
- Mumbai
- Atrocities)
- Indian
- Scheduled Castes
ALSO READ
Woman's body found inside sack in drain in Mumbai's Kurla
DRI arrests person with drugs at Mumbai airport, recovers 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crores
Heroin worth Rs 80 crore seized at Mumbai airport
JACK & JONES, VERO MODA & ONLY launch their newly re-vamped flagship store on Linking Road, Mumbai
Newly launched Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat suffers minor damages after cattle hit