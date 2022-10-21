Police commemoration day observed across Jammu region

National police commemoration day was observed on Friday with full ceremonial tradition across the Jammu region as senior police officers led their personnel to pay rich tributes to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. The day is celebrated every year in memory and honour of Sub-Inspector Karam Singh and his 10 compatriots of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who on October 21, 1959, had sacrificed their lives while holding the attack by Chinese forces at Hot Spring in Ladakh at a height of 4,681 metres above sea level. Impressive functions were organised in all the 10 districts of Jammu zone where a large number of senior police and civil officers, retired personnel, civil society and family members of slain personnel participated, a police spokesman said. He said the main function was held at Gulshan ground in Jammu city where Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh took the salute of the commemoration day parade. He paid rich tributes to all those who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country during the past one year, the spokesman said. ADGP also interacted with the kin of slain policemen and heard their grievances, assuring time-bound redressal. Police commemoration day was observed at BSF frontier headquarters here as 'Smriti Parade' in memory of the CRPF personnel, who sacrificed their life in Ladakh on this day in 1959. D K Boora, IG BSF laid the wreath at the war memorial and paid homage to the police and para-military personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He read out the names of martyrs and said during the last one year a total of 264 Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel laid their lives in service to the nation, out of which 27 belong to BSF. All officers and jawans were present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering Boora said the sacrifice made by these martyrs for safeguarding the honour and pride of the country will certainly remain a source of inspiration for the coming generation. BJP President Ravinder Raina also laid wreaths at the memorial and paid tributes to martyrs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)