U.N. approves Haiti sanctions, imposes measures on gang leader

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:48 IST
The U.N. Security Council approved sanctions on Friday including an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace or stability of Haiti, imposing the measures on a top gang leader in the crisis-racked Caribbean country.

The 15-member council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution drafted by the United States and Mexico. The first person sanctioned was Jimmy Cherizier, Haiti's most powerful gang leader known locally by his alias "Barbecue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

