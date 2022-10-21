CDS, three service chiefs visit NDA in Pune

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs visited the National Defence Academy (NDA) here at Khadakwasla in Pune on Friday, an official said. General Chauhan was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Air staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, a statement said.

The service chiefs are course mates and alumni of the prestigious institution.

Gen Chauhan and the three service chiefs paid homage at the Hut of Remembrance at the academy to honour the brave alumni who made supreme sacrifice in service of the nation, the statement said.

The CDS also reviewed training at the NDA, his alma mater where he began his journey as a cadet in 1977 and is now holding the highest position in the Indian Armed Forces.

The CDS and three service chiefs also took out time to discuss issues related to improving synergy and promoting jointness, it was stated.

