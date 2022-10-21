Left Menu

Model code violation: SBSP MLA Abbas Ansai surrenders before court; granted bail

The next date of hearing has been fixed on October 28, he added.A case of violation of the model code of conduct was lodged against Ansari, the MLA from the Mau assembly constituency, during the 2022 state elections. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him on October 17, Singh said.He also said Umar Ansari and Mansoor Ansari also surrendered before the court in the same case.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansai on Friday surrendered before an MP-MLA court in connection with a case related to the alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The court took him into judicial custody and later granted him bail after directing him to pay two sureties of Rs 10,000 each.

Advocate Daroga Singh, representing Ansari, had moved the bail application before special judge (ACJM) MP-MLA court Shweta Chaudhary.

Singh said Ansari was granted bail after he furnished two sureties of Rs 10,000 each. The next date of hearing has been fixed on October 28, he added.

A case of violation of the model code of conduct was lodged against Ansari, the MLA from the Mau assembly constituency, during the 2022 state elections. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him on October 17, Singh said.

He also said Umar Ansari and Mansoor Ansari also surrendered before the court in the same case. Their next hearing will take place on October 31.

