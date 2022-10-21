Left Menu

3 injured in firing by Maoists at Jharkhand railway construction site

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people working at a railway construction site were shot at allegedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at Malhan panchayat in Chandwa police station area where construction was underway for a railway line, they said.

About two dozen armed Maoists reached the site around 3 pm and started indiscriminate firing, they added.

The Maoists told the construction workers that the work cannot go on without giving them extortion money, those present at the site later told reporters.

Civil engineer Shivkumar Yadav and labourers Bireshar Yadav and Vikas Yadav, engaged by a private contractor, received bullet wounds in the incident, said Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan.

Maoist pamphlets were recovered from the site, he said.

''We are investigating the involvement of Maoists in the incident,'' he said.

Those injured were taken to Chandwa hospital initially. From there, they were shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

