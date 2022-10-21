Left Menu

Leopard spotted on premises of Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:01 IST
Leopard spotted on premises of Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was spotted on the premises of the Maruti Suzuki plant in IMT Manesar, a forest department official said on Friday.

A forest department team had inspected the area but could not find the leopard in or out of the premises, a senior forest official said on Friday.

According to the police the leopard was spotted inside the premises at around 7.20 am on Wednesday through the CCTV cameras by a worker who raised the alarm.

The Maruti management issued a safety advisory for the workers and others.

The police also reached the spot and informed forest and wildlife officials.

''In the CCTV footage, the leopard was seen coming inside the plant from Kasan village side but after a 2 hour-long search operation we could not find any leopard there,'' said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of IMT Manesar police station.

''Possibility cannot be ruled out that the big cat has left the factory and returned to the Aravalli region. The area is under forest team's vigil and we are taking precautions,'' said M S Malik, Principal Chief Conservator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022