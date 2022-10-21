Left Menu

Two held in Udaipur gold loot case

The two people, Prince Kumar 23 and Funtush Kumar 19, were held on Thursday from Nimbahera in Chittorgarh.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:02 IST
Two held in Udaipur gold loot case
  • Country:
  • India

Two of the five people involved in a loot of 23 kg of gold and Rs 11 lakh in cash from a gold loan company in Udaipur were arrested by local police.

Five masked men held employees of Manappuram Finance Limited hostage at the company office in Udaipur's Pratap Nagar area and committed the crime at gunpoint on August 29.

Inspector General of Police, Udaipur Range, Praffula Kumar said all gang members, including the two arrested, are natives of Bihar and have a criminal record. The two people, Prince Kumar (23) and Funtush Kumar (19), were held on Thursday from Nimbahera in Chittorgarh. A pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from them.

The mastermind of the crime, Guddu, and two others are absconding.

After committing the crime, they fled to Madhya Pradesh and later went to Delhi, where they separated and left in different directions. The looted gold and cash were taken away by Guddu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022