Two held in Udaipur gold loot case

Two of the five people involved in a loot of 23 kg of gold and Rs 11 lakh in cash from a gold loan company in Udaipur were arrested by local police.

Five masked men held employees of Manappuram Finance Limited hostage at the company office in Udaipur's Pratap Nagar area and committed the crime at gunpoint on August 29.

Inspector General of Police, Udaipur Range, Praffula Kumar said all gang members, including the two arrested, are natives of Bihar and have a criminal record. The two people, Prince Kumar (23) and Funtush Kumar (19), were held on Thursday from Nimbahera in Chittorgarh. A pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from them.

The mastermind of the crime, Guddu, and two others are absconding.

After committing the crime, they fled to Madhya Pradesh and later went to Delhi, where they separated and left in different directions. The looted gold and cash were taken away by Guddu.

