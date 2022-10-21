Left Menu

Maha: Four held for looting Rs 2.25 cr cash, 2.4 kg gold from Latur businessman's home

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:12 IST
Four persons have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 2.25 crore cash and 2.4 kilograms of gold from the house of a businessman in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The incident had taken place on October 12 in Kanhayanagar on Katpaur Road here, Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Jain told reporters.

The gang members, who were armed with a pistol and sharp weapons while committing the robbery in the house of Rajkumar Agrawal, were held from Pune, Jalna and Latur, the Additional SP said.

The probe was carried out by teams of Vivekanand police station, Crime Branch, cyber cell and personnel from the deputy superintendent's office, and involved searches in the adjoining districts of Nanded and Parbhani, he added.

