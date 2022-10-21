Extortion probe leads to busting of 3 gangs, 4 arrests in Noida

Four people have been arrested as the Noida Police on Friday claimed to have busted three different gangs while probing a single case of extortion.

The gangs were separately involved in extortion, supplying of SIM cards and bank accounts illegally and running an unauthorised call centre, police said.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said the gangs were busted by officials of the Phase 3 police station as part of a probe into a complaint of extortion.

''Recently, a man and a woman had been to a hotel and after a few days, they started getting extortion demands. The accused person said they had filmed them in an intimate situation and threatened of circulating the videos online, Khan said.

''The probe into the case led police to two accused who revealed that they had a gang which in a similar manner extorted money from people,'' he said.

The duo also told police that they had procured spy cams, SIM cards and bank accounts from another gang, whose members were tracked down and apprehended, Khan said.

''When this second gang was busted, they informed police that they got SIM cards activated on forged identities. They also confessed to supplying SIM cards to a third gang which was running three unauthorised call centres,'' he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishnu Singh, Abdul Wahav, Pankaj Kumar and Anurag Kumar Singh, police said.

Some their associates have been identified and searches are underway to nab them, they said.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 386 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using genuine documents) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), police said.

