Left Menu

Residents clash in Noida society, two security guards detained: Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:19 IST
Residents clash in Noida society, two security guards detained: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two private security guards of a housing complex here were taken into police custody over a clash between two groups of residents, officials said on Friday.

Two groups of the residents of Hyde Park in Sector 78, located within the Sector 113 police station limits, had got into a fight on Thursday night, resulting in minor injuries to two women, they added. ''The clash broke out between the residents over the post of president of the society's Apartment Owners' Association (AOA). The guards also got involved in the fight, leading to injuries to two women,'' a police officer said.

''Two guards have been detained following a complaint from the injured women and further investigation is underway,'' the officer said. Police said the CCTV footage of the incident is being analysed to ascertain the sequence of events. Video clips purportedly of the clash are circulating on social media platforms. In one of the clips, a woman is seen slapping a security guard.

On the cause of the clash, a senior police officer said the society has two groups both of which claim to be in power in the AoA.

''The dispute arose last night when one set of residents was holding its general meeting and the other faction also reached there with the guards and stopped the meeting,'' the officer said.

''An argument broke out between the two sides and soon the clashes ensued,'' the officer said.

A non-cognizable report has been lodged in the case and a police probe is underway, with a city magistrate looking into the case, according to the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022