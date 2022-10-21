Left Menu

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat

Two minors were found dead on Friday on a migrant boat carrying nearly 40 people in the Mediterranean Sea and a search was under way for a woman reported missing from the vessel, Italys coast guard said.A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat, which had been reportedly disabled by an explosion, in waters off Malta.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:30 IST
Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat
  • Country:
  • Italy

Two minors were found dead on Friday on a migrant boat carrying nearly 40 people in the Mediterranean Sea and a search was under way for a woman reported missing from the vessel, Italy's coast guard said.

A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat, which had been reportedly disabled by an explosion, in waters off Malta. It was not immediately clear how the minors had died, where the boat had left from or which countries the passengers were from.

The statement said a Tunisian fishing boat informed the coast guard earlier on Friday that the migrants were in difficulty within Malta's search-and-rescue zone.

In accordance with Maltese authorities, the Italian coast guard dispatched a motorboat to their aid. The statement said the fishing boat had told rescuers there had been an explosion on the migrants' boat.

A coast guard aircraft and vessel were searching for the woman reported missing. The ages of the two dead minors were not made public.

The survivors were brought to Lampedusa, a tiny Italian island south of Sicily, which has a residential centre for rescued migrants where initial documentation can be done ahead of asylum requests.

Many of the migrants who reach Italy by sea from Africa, the Middle East or Asia — either on their own boats or aboard rescue vessels — are fleeing poverty, not war or persecution, and their asylum bids are rejected. PY PY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022