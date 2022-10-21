New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:30 IST
DEL55 PM-LD UTTARAKHAND Previous governments neglected centres of faith: PM Modi Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused previous governments of leaving centres of faith across the country in a state of neglect and claimed that these places are now being restored to their lost glory.

DEL29 PM-5THLD KEDARNATH PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand on Friday. LGD1 UKD-HC-ANKITA MURDER CASE Ankita murder case: Uttarakhand HC asks SIT to file status report Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ankita Bhandari murder case to file a status report along with the case diary.

DES39 PB-2NDLD PENSION Punjab govt to restore old pension scheme for state employees Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday decided to restore the old pension scheme for its employees, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann terming it a Diwali gift for the state staff. LGD20 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI Varanasi court to hear on Nov 2 plea seeking survey of two basements in Gyanvapi mosque Varanasi(UP): A district court here fixed November 2 for a hearing on a plea for the survey of two basements in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex and imposed a penalty on the mosque committee for not filing an objection to it in time. DES32 UP-MULAYAM-SHANTI PAATH Havan, 'shanti paath' held as part of post-death rituals for Samajwadi Party patriarch Etawah (UP): A havan and ''shanti paath'' was held as part of post-death rituals for Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native Saifai village on Friday.

DES55 UP-ADITYANATH-2NDLD POLICE 166 criminals killed in police encounters in 5 years, zero tolerance to crime: UP CM Adityanath Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said 166 criminals were killed and 4,453 injured in encounters with Uttar Pradesh Police in the past five years, highlighting his government's zero-tolerance policy on crime.

