New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL55 PM-LD UTTARAKHAND Previous governments neglected centres of faith: PM Modi Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused previous governments of leaving centres of faith across the country in a state of neglect and claimed that these places are now being restored to their lost glory.

DEL29 PM-5THLD KEDARNATH PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand on Friday. LGD1 UKD-HC-ANKITA MURDER CASE Ankita murder case: Uttarakhand HC asks SIT to file status report Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ankita Bhandari murder case to file a status report along with the case diary.

DES39 PB-2NDLD PENSION Punjab govt to restore old pension scheme for state employees Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday decided to restore the old pension scheme for its employees, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann terming it a Diwali gift for the state staff. LGD20 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI Varanasi court to hear on Nov 2 plea seeking survey of two basements in Gyanvapi mosque Varanasi(UP): A district court here fixed November 2 for a hearing on a plea for the survey of two basements in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex and imposed a penalty on the mosque committee for not filing an objection to it in time. DES32 UP-MULAYAM-SHANTI PAATH Havan, 'shanti paath' held as part of post-death rituals for Samajwadi Party patriarch Etawah (UP): A havan and ''shanti paath'' was held as part of post-death rituals for Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native Saifai village on Friday.

DES55 UP-ADITYANATH-2NDLD POLICE 166 criminals killed in police encounters in 5 years, zero tolerance to crime: UP CM Adityanath Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said 166 criminals were killed and 4,453 injured in encounters with Uttar Pradesh Police in the past five years, highlighting his government's zero-tolerance policy on crime.

