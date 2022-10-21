Pakistan taken off global watchdog's 'grey' list for terror financing

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog, has removed Pakistan from a list of countries under "increased monitoring" for terror financing, the organisation said on Friday.

In a meeting in June, the FATF had said it was keeping Pakistan on the so-called "grey list", but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify progress.

