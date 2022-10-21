Left Menu

Mumbai: BEST bus mows down 12-year-old boy, driver arrested
A bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) mowed down a 12-year-old boy in the eastern suburb of Govandi here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Nurani Masjid in Shivajinagar area on Thursday evening, an official said. The BEST hit Sameer Riyaz Idrisi, who was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said. A case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the bus driver, who was later arrested, the official said.

