SC quashes admissions in PG dental courses, says undue sympathy would perpetuate illegality

The Supreme Court on Friday termed “illegal” and quashed the admission of seven students into a postgraduate course in Dental Sciences in 2018 in dental colleges in Chhattisgarh, saying “undue sympathy would lead to perpetuating the illegality”.

A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh allowed the appeal of the Dental Council of India and set aside the interim order of the Chhattisgarh High Court permitting the students to continue with their PG courses.

“The interim order passed by the High Court is not legally sustainable. As per the settled position of law, nobody can be permitted to take the advantage of the order passed by the courts,” said the judgement penned by Justice Shah.

Referring to various judgements, the verdict said, ''The undue sympathy would lead to perpetuating the illegality and giving premium to the students who got admissions illegally.” Dentist Sailendra Sharma and six others, who were not allotted PG seats even in the mop round, were given admission in the PG courses in the state in 2018 after the expiry of the deadline.

The authorities came out with an official communication annulling the admissions and it was challenged in the high court.

The high court, on June 6, 2018, set aside the communication of the state government cancelling the admissions of the candidates.

The challenge to the high court order was allowed by the apex court.

“The High Court by way of interim order stayed communication dated June 6, 2018 and directed to continue the admission of the original writ petitioners. That thereafter, by the impugned judgment and order, the High Court has allowed the writ petitions by quashing and setting aside the communication ...and has directed that the respective writ petitioners will be allowed to complete their course...,” the verdict noted.

''Applying the law laid down by this court, the colleges unilaterally cannot grant admissions even if the seats remained vacant on the last date''.

Rejecting the plea that students be allowed to continue with their studies, it said, “The High Court ought not have passed such an interim order directing to grant admissions or continue with admission/course. The interim order passed by the High Court is not legally sustainable. ''As per the settled position of law, nobody can be permitted to take the advantage of the order passed by the Courts,” it said.

