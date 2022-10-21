HC adjourns hearing on mosque committee plea challenging lower court verdict in Gyanvapi case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned till November 3 the hearing on a civil revision petition filed by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee challenging the Varanasi district court's order rejecting its application against the maintainability of a plea seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

Meanwhile, as directed by the high court on October 19, the photo copy of the entire record of the aforesaid suit was sent by the Varanasi district court.

Fixing November 3 as the next date of hearing, Justice J J Munir directed the high court registry to permit the counsels concerned to inspect the record of lower court, if they so desired.

On September 12, the Varanasi district court had said it will continue to hear a petition by some Hindu women seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.

District Judge A K Vishvesh rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's petition questioning the maintainability of the case, which has reignited the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid dispute.

The mosque committee's dismissed plea had cited the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 to make its case.

While rejecting the mosque committee's plea, the district judge of Varanasi had observed that the suit of the plaintiffs (five Hindu women) is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the Waqf Act 1995, and the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983 as was being claimed by it.

