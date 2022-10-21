Left Menu

Policing has to transform from enforcing to enabling: Nagaland DGP

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:25 IST
Nagaland's Director-General of Police (DGP) T John Longkumer on Friday said that police is a public service affecting a larger section of society more seriously than any other government agency.

Addressing a function on Police Commemoration Day at New Police Reserve in Phesama here, the DGP said that as the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence it is realised that the ethos of policing has to transform from enforcing to enabling.

Maintaining that in a thriving democracy the role of police is perceived to be the preserver of law and order while they are trained to protect life and to give theirs, when necessary, he called upon the policemen to take up a new role as partner in the development process.

Lauding the Nagaland Police officers, he urged the gathering not only to observe it as a day of remembrance of those who made supreme sacrifice, but also to rededicate and renew their pledge to serve the people, to secure and maintain public order, and safeguard the internal security.

He said that all over India a total of 264 personnel, including one from Nagaland, have laid their lives in service to the nation.

