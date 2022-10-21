UP: Teenage girl undergoing treatment succumbs to injuries
Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP Shiv Narayan Vyas said on October 14, the girl had gone to see a fair in her village, and on October 15, she was found in a seriously injured condition. Police said a youth identified as Naushad had been arrested in this case.
- Country:
- India
A 13-year-old girl who had been undergoing treatment at a Varanasi hospital for the past six days succumbed to her injuries on Friday, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shiv Narayan Vyas said on October 14, the girl had gone to see a fair in her village, and on October 15, she was found in a seriously injured condition. Police said a youth identified as Naushad had been arrested in this case. Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Anand Swaroop Shukla in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded a high-level probe into the matter. Transport minister Dayashankar Singh reached the girl's village and assured her that justice will be served in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath assures resolving all issues raised by public at 'Janata Darshan'
Yogi Adityanath invites Tata group to participate in investor summit
UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi
UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi
New India is proud of its culture, tradition and heritage: Yogi Adityanath