UP: Teenage girl undergoing treatment succumbs to injuries

A 13-year-old girl who had been undergoing treatment at a Varanasi hospital for the past six days succumbed to her injuries on Friday, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shiv Narayan Vyas said on October 14, the girl had gone to see a fair in her village, and on October 15, she was found in a seriously injured condition. Police said a youth identified as Naushad had been arrested in this case. Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Anand Swaroop Shukla in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded a high-level probe into the matter. Transport minister Dayashankar Singh reached the girl's village and assured her that justice will be served in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)