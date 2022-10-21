Ghaziabad: Woman who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge booked along with 3 others; NCW says she gave contradictory statements

Police have registered a case against a woman and three others after she allegedly levelled a ''fabricated'' gang-rape charge in an attempt to grab property, with the National Commission for Women on Friday saying she and her family member's gave contradictory statements.

The woman and her accomplices Azad, Afzal and Gaurav have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and fraudulently using genuine documents, according to police. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday had said that the 36-year-old woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private part.

However, the Ghaziabad police a day later dismissed as ''fabricated'' the Delhi woman's claim that she had been raped and brutalised by five men and said a conspiracy had been hatched over a dispute over a ''small'' property. It had also said that Azad, Afzal and Gaurav have been arrested.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) team, which was sent to look into the matter, has found that the statements made by the woman and her family members to be ''contradictory'', an official of the panel said.

The woman and her accomplices have been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine document which the person knows or has reason to believe to be forged), Circle Officer, City-2, Ghaziabad, Alok Dubey, said on Friday.

The NCW in a statement said police also informed the commission that many contradictory statements were given by the woman and her relatives which created suspicion about the authenticity of the reported incident.

''It was also informed that the foreign object found in the private parts of the woman was not found during primary medical examination in the MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, and she was referred to another hospital in Delhi but her relatives took her to the GTB Hospital, Shahdara,'' it said.

The NCW said that police said the incident was planned to implicate the five men, the initial suspects, who had a property dispute with the woman. ''Evidence also suggest that (payment of) Rs 5,000 were also made to sensationalise the case in the media,'' it said.

The property dispute is subjudice at the Karkardooma district court in Delhi. The present three suspects and the woman planned to implicate gang-rape charges against the five men, the NCW official said.

The official said that ''also, the hospital told us that in preliminary medical examination, no semen was found on the victim''.

Police have also told the team that the Delhi woman's claim that she had been raped and brutalised by five men is ''false'', the official said. Sources from the hospital said that she is medically fit and is likely to be discharged in a couple of days.

Investigation is on and more suspects may be apprehended, the NCW was told.

The DCW said that it had issued a notice to the Ghaziabad police and is waiting for a reply.

The woman had claimed that she was kidnapped and raped by the five men for two days, following which four of them were arrested on Wednesday.

During a press conference on Thursday, when asked if a clean chit will be given to the four persons, Inspector General, Meerut, Praveen Kumar, had said, ''We have not got any evidence against them...Prima facie, in this case, no such incident has taken place. So, there is no question of getting evidence.'' On the women's claim that she was kidnapped, the officer had said,''No. She had gone to a designated place at her own will.'' Chats analysed by police also show that money was also paid to individuals to publicise the case, he had said.

DCW chief Maliwal had said the incident reminded her of the Nirbhaya case.

She was referring to the brutal gang-rape and assault of a 23-year-old paramedic student on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road.

The DCW had also issued a notice to the Ghaziabad police in connection with the case.

Inspector General Kumar had also said that during investigation, it was found that Azad's phone was switched off around the time the woman purportedly disappeared.

On the property dispute, he said the dispute was about a ''small'' property.

''A woman named Sameena gave the property to Azad in 2021 who in turn gave its power of attorney to a man named Deepak Joshi. There was talk about giving this property to the Delhi woman. The case regarding this was going on in the court, the officer said.

Authorities at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital had on Wednesday said the woman's condition is stable and no internal injury has been found yet.

Nipun Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (City-I) Ghaziabad, on Wednesday had said the victim claimed that after raping her, the accused had inserted an iron rod in her private part but when the police tried to get her medically examined at a Meerut hospital, she refused.

''Doctors then referred her to the Meerut Medical college for treatment but she refused to go there as well. The woman was then taken to a Delhi hospital,'' the SP had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)