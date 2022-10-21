Left Menu

Pentagon declines to offer details on U.S.-Russia defense call

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:42 IST
Pentagon declines to offer details on U.S.-Russia defense call
The Pentagon on Friday declined to offer specifics about the first call since May between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart beyond saying that Austin emphasized a need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine.

A Pentagon spokesperson told a televised news briefing that Austin initiated the call with Sergei Shoigu and said Friday offered the best opportunity for the two sides to speak, without explaining why that was the case. She did not say whether any additional talks were scheduled between the two.

