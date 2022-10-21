Canada bans new handgun sales, imports in latest gun action

Regulations prohibiting the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns within Canada take effect on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, adding that the measure also blocks newly acquired handguns from being imported. The handgun freeze was announced in May alongside proposed legislation that would implement the nation's strongest gun control measures in 40 years as part of the Trudeau "government's comprehensive plan to tackle gun violence," his office said.

"It is our duty to take urgent action to remove these deadly weapons from our communities," Trudeau said in a written statement, citing rising handgun violence. Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino called it the country's "most significant action on gun violence in a generation," adding: "The national freeze will tackle the alarming role of handguns in crime, gender-based violence and more."

Canada has stricter gun laws than the United States, but Canadians can own firearms with a license. Some firearms must also be registered. Canada's gun homicide rate is a fraction of the United States' rate, 2020 data showed, but is still higher than other wealthy countries and has been rising, with handguns the main weapon used in the majority of firearm-related violent crimes between 2009 and 2020.

Trudeau's ruling Liberal government introduced bill C-21 to fight gun violence, and his office said Friday's action will help "keep Canadians safe" while the legislation is debated. Under the executive action, any handgun applications submitted before Friday will still be processed, Trudeau's office said.

