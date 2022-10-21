Left Menu

Country-made guns, IEDs found in Malkangiri forest

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:47 IST
The Odisha Police on Friday said it has seized country-made guns and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) belonging to Maoists at a forest in Malkangiri district.

Acting on inputs, an intensive search at the Tulsi reserve forest in Mathili police station area near the Chhattisgarh border was started, it said.

Early in the morning, police uncovered a major ''Maoist dump'' near the jungle at Katwapadar village in Kartanpalli panchayat.

Two country-made guns and six IEDs were recovered and it is suspected that these were kept for targeting civilians and security forces, police said.

Police suspect that the ammunition belonged to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the CPI(Maoist).

Further combing and search operations were going on in the area, police said.

