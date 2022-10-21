Three held for two incidents of firing in Thane city

Three men were arrested in Thane city on Friday for two separate incidents of firing, police said.

The incidents were reported within a span of six hours, said additional commissioner of police Ashok Morale.

Two persons who sustained bullet injuries in the separate incidents, are undergoing treatment at hospital.

In the first incident, one Ashwin Gamre was shot over previous enmity near his shop of Diwali items in Naupada area around 5 am on Friday. In the second incident, Ganesh Jadhav was shot by some persons who were demanding protection money from him in Vartaknagar area, the police official said.

Three persons were arrested and further probe was on, Morale said. PTI COR KRK KRK

