Nagpur ZP projects: Anticipatory bail pleas of 10 persons accused of irregularities rejected

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-10-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 22:17 IST
The anticipatory bail pleas of 10 persons accused of financial irregularities in Nagpur Zilla Parishad works were rejected by a local court on Friday.

Advocate P K Sathianathan, representing the Zilla Parishad, told PTI the water conservation officer had lodged a police complaint on August 22 accusing these 10 contractors of fraudulently withdrawing security deposits cumulatively worth Rs 1.23 crore by submitting forged documents for works between 2018 and 2021.

The case registered with Sadar police for cheating and other offences was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of the Nagpur Crime Branch, he said.

''District Judge 4 PY Ladekar after hearing both the sides extensively today rejected the anticipatory bail applications filed by the ten accused persons. He held that a prima-facie case is made out against the accused and their custodial interrogation is necessary,'' Sathianathan said.

