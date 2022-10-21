U.S. grants Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopian immigrants

The U.S. government on Friday granted Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians currently residing in the United States for 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security said.

"The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions engulfing Ethiopia, and DHS is committed to providing temporary protection to those in need," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

