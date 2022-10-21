Left Menu

U.S. grants Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopian immigrants

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government on Friday granted Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians currently residing in the United States for 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security said.

"The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions engulfing Ethiopia, and DHS is committed to providing temporary protection to those in need," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

