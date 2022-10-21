U.S. grants Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopian immigrants
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 22:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. government on Friday granted Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians currently residing in the United States for 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security said.
"The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions engulfing Ethiopia, and DHS is committed to providing temporary protection to those in need," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. says working on legal response after court deems immigration policy illegal
S.Korea's Yoon pledges cooperation with U.S., Japan after North's missile test - Yonhap
U.S. says no change to Venezuela sanctions policy
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills
U.S. appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to consider new rule