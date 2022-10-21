Five-year-old girl dies after being attacked by stray dogs in MP's Khargone district

Left Menu

A five-year-old girl died after being mauled by stray dogs in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone district on Friday, police said.The incident took place at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits. Over half-a-dozen dogs attacked Sonia, the girl, in the street on Friday afternoon.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 21-10-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 22:21 IST
A five-year-old girl died after being mauled by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits. Over half-a-dozen dogs attacked Sonia, the girl, in the street on Friday afternoon. She was alone as her father, a labourer, was working, said a police official.

She was taken to a government hospital at Bedia and later to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries, said civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan.

