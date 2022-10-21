Mumbai: Two held for defrauding banks by getting ATMs to malfunction with 'power off' trick

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly withdrawing cash from bank ATMs fraudulently after creating a technical error by switching off power supply amid a transaction, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

While the accused managed to get money from the ATM, the technical error created by this modus operandi would result in the bank returning the amount to the account of the customer, the official explained.

''The case came to light on October 18 after Rs 30,000 was withdrawn from an ATM in Malad West by the accused who used the ATM card of a bank customer. After the money was withdrawn, the accused switched off power supply to the machine. So the machine showed a technical error despite money being dispensed,'' he said.

''The accused would then call the bank's customer care number to report the error, which led to the bank depositing the withdrawn amount into the customer's account. We held the two accused, hailing from Mewat in Haryana, after scanning CCTV footage of Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Andheri,'' he added.

The two accused, who were held from an ATM kiosk in Andheri West, have been charged with cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, the Malad police station official said.

A probe has found the accused and their associates are involved in this kind of cheating in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad, Sangamner in Maharashtra as well as Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi in the northern part of the country, he said.

