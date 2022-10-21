Man involved in businessman's abduction in UP held after gunfire encounter

A man alleged to be part of the gang which abducted a businessman was arrested on Friday after he was shot and injured in an encounter, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar on Friday said that a 67-year-old businessman had been abducted in Khurja area of the district on October 15, and was found in a span of 18 hours. Following his rescue, police teams were formed to nab the culprits. Acting on a tip-off, police on Friday cordoned an area to catch the abductors, some of whom opened fire at the police.

In the retaliatory firing, one of them was injured, and was hospitalised, police said. He has been identified as Pervez, a resident of Meerut, and is being interrogated. Police are trying to track other people who escaped the encounter scene.

According to the SSP, Rajkumar, a resident of Goenka Colony, was out on a morning walk in Khurja city when he was abducted by a few unidentified men, who forced him into a vehicle and drove away. ''During questioning, he said his abductors left him and fled after they saw police checking vehicles at various places. We have got certain clues and our teams are working on them,'' he said. Rajkumar's son Nishant had on Saturday said that his father had no enmity with anyone.

