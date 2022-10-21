Meghalaya: 2 arrested with heroin worth Rs 15 crore

Two persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 15 crore in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a vehicle at Mawryngkneng village along the Guwahati-Silchar highway on Thursday, they said.

Rummaging the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 150 soap cases that had 2.22 kg of ''pinkish powder'' wrapped in polythene sachets, they added.

Tests confirmed it was heroin, officials said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was being moved from Manipur to Shillong, they said.

Two persons who were in the vehicles were arrested, and a case filed against them under various sections of the NDPS Act.

