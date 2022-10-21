Trump ally Barrack to take stand in own defense at foreign agent trial -defense lawyer
Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 22:57 IST
Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will take the witness stand in his own defense in his trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates, his lawyer said in court on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Tom Barrack
- Donald Trump
- United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
U.S. bill pressuring OPEC+ after oil production cut gains momentum
Rare U.S. raid in Syrian gov't-held zone kills Islamic State arms smuggler
U.S. reviewing 'response options' on Saudi relations after OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says
S.Korea, U.S. to conduct joint maritime drills involving USS Ronald Reagan on Oct. 7-8