Ladakh LG Mathur pays tributes to policemen killed in line of duty

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:25 IST
Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Friday called the Ladakh Police as the ''youngest police force'' in the country as he paid tributes to policemen who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He also said 112 emergency helpline number launched by the police has benefited people and helped in maintaining law and order.

''Ladakh Police is the youngest police force in country. This police force is a fully independent force in terms of manpower,'' Mathur said after laying a wreath at the Police Martyrs' Memorial here on the occasion of the National Police Day.

He also interacted with the family members of the police jawans killed in the line of duty.

Mathur said steps are being taken to strengthen the Ladakh Police Stating that the entire police force is working selflessly for the safety of the country, Mathur remembered the five policemen from Ladakh who sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorists in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

