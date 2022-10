BRIEF-Senior Russian diplomat says conversation between U.S. and Russian defence ministers was needed to eliminate misunderstandings and risks -Tass agency

Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* SENIOR RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT SAYS CONVERSATION BETWEEN U.S. AND RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTERS WAS NEEDED TO ELIMINATE MISUNDERSTANDINGS AND RISKS -TASS AGENCY

* SENIOR RUSSIA DIPLOMAT SAYS IN WAKE OF DEFENCE MINISTER'S CONVERSATION, MOSCOW EXPECTS CLARIFICATIONS ABOUT NATO'S NUCLEAR EXERCISES -TASS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)