Left Menu

Guinea proposes shorter transition timeline of 24 months

Guinea's military government has proposed a shorter timeline for a transition to elections of 24 months, government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said, down from a 36-month timeline earlier rejected by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The junta that took power in a coup last September has been under pressure to restore civilian rule sooner than the 39 and then 36 months proposed by interim President Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:53 IST
Guinea proposes shorter transition timeline of 24 months

Guinea's military government has proposed a shorter timeline for a transition to elections of 24 months, government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said, down from a 36-month timeline earlier rejected by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The junta that took power in a coup last September has been under pressure to restore civilian rule sooner than the 39 and then 36 months proposed by interim President Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. A team of ECOWAS representatives was in Guinea to discuss a more "reasonable" transition to elections this week.

Diallo told reporters on Friday that the start of the 24-month period would be determined during a conference in December. The junta has proposed to start the 24-month transition in January 2023, he added.

ECOWAS said in a joint statement with the Guinean government that it had co-developed the 24-month timetable with Guinean authorities and that the bloc would provide technical and financial support to carry out the transition. It did not mention a potential start date. The bloc imposed economic sanctions on the country after the junta took power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022