Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missile attack over Damascus and southern region -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-10-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 01:56 IST
Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack over the capital Damascus and the southern region late on Friday and explosions were heard in the capital's vicinity, state media reported.
No immediate information was immediately available on damages or casualties.
