U.S. welcomes Ethiopia peace talks set for next week

The United States welcomes Friday's announcement of peace talks led by the African Union between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan regional authorities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"In advance of next week’s talks, we reiterate our call on the parties to immediately cease all hostilities and for the Ethiopian National Defense Force and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint military offensive and ensure civilians are protected," Blinken said.

