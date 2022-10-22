Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers criticize Biden administration Puerto Rico fuel waiver

"We do not understand how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)... made a retroactive determination that no U.S.-flag vessels could have performed the move for which the waiver was granted," the letter said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 03:18 IST
U.S. lawmakers criticize Biden administration Puerto Rico fuel waiver

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers criticized the Biden administration decision to waive U.S. shipping rules in September for the delivery of fuel to Puerto Rico.

The Sept. 28 Jones Act waiver allowed for the delivery of diesel that was sourced from the mainland United States by British Petroleum Products North America.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chair Peter DeFazio, top committee Republican Sam Graves and two other lawmakers expressed "concerns and disappointment" over the waiver. "We do not understand how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)... made a retroactive determination that no U.S.-flag vessels could have performed the move for which the waiver was granted," the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022