Trump ally Barrack to testify in own defense at 'foreign agent' trial

Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, is expected to take the witness stand in his own defense next week in his trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Barrack's lawyer Randall Jackson said in open court on Friday that Barrack would the stand Friday afternoon. Later, prosecutor Sam Nitze said he expected to take substantial time to cross-examine the current witness, former Barrack lawyer Brady Cassis, meaning Barrack would not take the stand Friday.

Pennsylvania high court taps special master for alleged voting machine breach

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court appointed a special master on Friday to review allegations that officials in a rural county violated a court order by allowing a forensics company to examine their voting equipment in July, marking the county's second security breach of the machines. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania's top election official filed a legal brief accusing officials in Fulton County of violating a Jan. 27 court injunction by giving access to voting machines to an unauthorized company, Speckin Forensics LLC.

Trump ally Graham asks top court to halt Georgia grand jury questioning

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham asked the Supreme Court on Friday to halt a lower court's order compelling him to testify to a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to overturn 2020 election results in the state. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, filed the emergency application after a federal appeals court on Thursday denied his request for protection from testifying. The application would be considered by Justice Clarence Thomas, who handles emergency motions from Georgia.

U.S. appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six Republican-led states which had requested the student loan forgiveness plan be halted until court proceedings for an injunction are completed.

Trump ex-adviser Bannon sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced by a judge on Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack. Bannon was found guilty in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents or testimony to the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. Prosecutors had sought a six-month sentence, while Bannon's attorneys had asked for probation.

Trump summoned to testify to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot panel

Former President Donald Trump was ordered on Friday to testify under oath and provide documents to the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. The committee said it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents to be submitted to the panel by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan says justices must find 'common ground' again

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan on Friday expressed hope that her colleagues on the conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court could get back to finding "common ground," saying it risked looking political by continuing to overturn legal precedents. Speaking at an event at the University of Pennsylvania, Kagan did not explicitly reference the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Teen suspect in Michigan school shooting to plead guilty, prosecutor says

A Michigan teenager accused of killing four students and injuring seven other people in the deadliest school shooting of 2021 will plead guilty to murder charges in a court appearance on Monday, a local prosecutor said on Friday. Ethan Crumbley, 16, is accused of opening fire in Oxford High School outside Detroit with a gun that his father purchased as a Christmas gift just days before the Nov. 30 shooting.

U.S. budget deficit halves to $1.375 trln despite $430 billion in student loan costs

The U.S. government on Friday reported that its fiscal 2022 budget deficit plunged by half from a year earlier to $1.375 trillion, due to fading COVID-19 relief spending and record revenues fueled by a hot economy, but student loan forgiveness costs limited the reduction. The U.S. Treasury said the $1.400 trillion reduction in the deficit was still the largest-ever single-year improvement in the U.S. fiscal position as receipts hit a record $4.896 trillion, up $850 billion, or 21% from fiscal 2021.

Florida man's voter fraud charges dismissed in blow to DeSantis

One of the 20 people arrested for voting illegally as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' effort to crack down on voter fraud had his charges dismissed on Friday. A Miami state judge threw out the case against Robert Lee Wood, ruling that the statewide prosecutor, who is overseeing all 20 cases, had no jurisdiction because the alleged crime did not occur in at least two judicial circuits.

