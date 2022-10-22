China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress
The closing session of a major weeklong meeting of Chinas ruling Communist Party got underway on Saturday. A report read by Xi at the opening session a week ago showed a determination to stay on the current path in the face of domestic and international challenges.
- Country:
- China
The closing session of a major weeklong meeting of China's ruling Communist Party got underway on Saturday. The roughly 2,000 delegates were expected to approve changes to the party constitution that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping's hold on power.
They also will formally approve a new Central Committee of about 200 members to govern the party for the next five years.
Foreign media were not allowed into the start of the meeting, presumably when the voting was taking place.
The party congress sets the nation's agenda for the coming five years. A report read by Xi at the opening session a week ago showed a determination to stay on the current path in the face of domestic and international challenges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Communist
- Chinese
- Central Committee
- congress
ALSO READ
China reports 1,656 new COVID cases on Oct 6 vs 1,337 a day earlier
U.S. adds China's BGI Genomics and drone maker DJI to investment ban
U.N. body rejects debate on China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in blow to West
Local tourism spending rises during China's Golden Week despite lockdowns
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more