Four killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Four people were killed and one was injured when a landslide hit three houses in the Tharali area of ​​Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Juwantha said police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot.

