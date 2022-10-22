Left Menu

26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Chaibasa

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-10-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 10:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who is here as she is working from home, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident took place near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa, they said.

A group of eight-ten men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation underway to identify those behind the incident.

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

