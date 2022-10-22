Left Menu

2 criminals held following encounter in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 10:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two criminals were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Shakti alias Sonu (36) and Sachin (24), they added.

Police said Shakti is listed as a ''Bad Character'' at the Mansarovar Park police station and has been named as an accused in 18 criminal cases, while Sachin has four cases pending against him.

The encounter took place around 2 am on the service road towards the Ambedkar College, near the Loni roundabout in Jyoti Nagar.

Shakti, who received a bullet injury on his leg, is also wanted in a case registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jyoti Nagar police station, a senior officer said.

A semi-automatic pistol, two live rounds, a country-made pistol along with a live round and two empty cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused. A motorcycle that did not have a number plate was also seized, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

