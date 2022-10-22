Japan PM Kishida: ties with Australia have reached a new level
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed ties between the two U.S. allies had reached a new level given their close cooperation in security, energy and natural resources.
"As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation," Kishida told a news conference in Perth.
"That will be a compass that shows the direction of bilateral security and defence cooperation for the next 10 years."
