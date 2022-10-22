4 of family killed in house collapse following landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Four members of a family, including two women, were killed when boulders fell on several houses following a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Paingarh village in Pindar valley on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at around 1 am, Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Kumar Juwantha said.

Following the landslide, boulders fell on three houses of the village, razing them.

Five people were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the rubble, the SDM said.

A woman had died on the spot, three others succumbed to injuries during treatment while an injured is still under treatment at the hospital, he said.

The victims are all members of the same family, the SDM said.

