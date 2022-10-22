Left Menu

4 of family killed in house collapse following landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 22-10-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 11:48 IST
4 of family killed in house collapse following landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family, including two women, were killed when boulders fell on several houses following a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Paingarh village in Pindar valley on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at around 1 am, Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Kumar Juwantha said.

Following the landslide, boulders fell on three houses of the village, razing them.

Five people were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the rubble, the SDM said.

A woman had died on the spot, three others succumbed to injuries during treatment while an injured is still under treatment at the hospital, he said.

The victims are all members of the same family, the SDM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022