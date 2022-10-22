Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four arrested from UP for murder of jeweller in Durg

PTI | Durg | Updated: 22-10-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 13:16 IST
Chhattisgarh: Four arrested from UP for murder of jeweller in Durg
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Chhattisgarh police have arrested four persons from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old jeweller and robbery at his shop in Durg district, an official said on Saturday.

The accused Saurabh Singh, Abhay Bharti, Alok Yadav and Abhishek Jha were apprehended from Banaras in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

While Bharti is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and the others hailed from Bihar, he said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly shot and killed jeweller Surendra Soni with a country-made pistol and stole cash and ornaments from his shop in Amleshwar town on Thursday afternoon.

Based on the CCTV footage and toll plaza records, the police found out that the accused had escaped to Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Earlier, Jha had been arrested for the murder of a Raipur-based jeweller in 2016 and he escaped from the court premises last year and had been absconding ever since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

