Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 22-10-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 13:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

The arms and ammunition were buried inside the elephant camp of a forest near Diphu-Dhansiri Road, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Saikia said.

Acting on a tip-off, the recovery was made. The seized items include two grenades, 69 live ammunition and a magazine of AK-47 rifle, 12 SLRs and two pistol magazines, he said.

The ammunition is suspected to have been buried about four months ago by militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT), police said.

A search is on to nab the militants, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

