Out of COVID-19 pandemic shadow, Mumbai markets see last-minute Diwali rush

After a two-year lull and subdued celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Mumbai are witnessing a huge rush of shoppers purchasing clothes, sweets, lights, firecrackers, flowers and gifts for Diwali.

Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras, which was celebrated on Friday, marked the beginning of Diwali. Laxmi Pujan, the main day of the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 24, and Bhai Dooj, called Bhaubeej in Marathi, on October 26.

Ahead of Laxmi Pujan, the city is bustling with last-minute shoppers, as popular shopping areas such as Dadar, Crawford Market, Bandra and Masjid Bunder and other local markets are witnessing huge crowds.

The second day of the five-day festival, Dhanteras, which is being celebrated on Saturday, is considered an auspicious day to purchase gold.

Jewellery shops in the city are trying to woo customers with attractive offers.

Generally, Diwali is celebrated over five consecutive days, but this year, as per the Hindu calendar, Laxmi Pujan and Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on the same day on Monday, while Diwali Padwa and Bhaubeej will be observed on Thursday, after a day's gap.

After a two-year lull due to the pandemic, Mumbai will celebrate Diwali without any restrictions, though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory asking citizens to take precautions as a new Omicron variant has been detected in the state.

Some political parties have organised ''Diwali Pahat'', musical programmes held at the dawn of Diwali in the city, while some leaders have also arranged other musical events for the duration of the festival.

As the civic body elections are around the corner in Mumbai, political parties and aspiring candidates are distributing various Diwali goodies such as Diwali 'faral' (snacks and sweets), 'utane' (herbal bath powder), lanterns and other things in their constituencies.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to immediately contact the fire brigade control room 101 or disaster management control room 1916 in case of any fire incident.

