UK's Boris Johnson seen leaving London airport - Reuters photographer
Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen leaving London's Gatwick Airport on Saturday, according to a Reuters photographer.
Johnson, who was on holiday in the Caribbean, flew back to Britain as he considers an attempt to win a second term as prime minister after Liz Truss quit last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Liz Truss: this is what happens when governments pursue growth at all costs
Britain says will only sign a deal with India that meets UK's interests
Britain, India wrangle over trade deal as deadline looms
Britain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
Britain and Ireland talk up improved mood in N. Ireland negotiations