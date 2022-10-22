T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Australia vs New Zealand

Australia: David Warner b Southee 5 Aaron Finch c Williamson b Santner 13 Mitchell Marsh c Neesham b Southee 16 Glenn Maxwell b Ish Sodhi 28 Marcus Stoinis c Glenn Phillips b Santner 7 Tim David c Neesham b Santner 11 Matthew Wade c Conway b Lockie Ferguson 2 Pat Cummins c Conway b Southee 21 Mitchell Starc b Boult 4 Adam Zampa b Boult 0 Josh Hazlewood not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (all out in 17.1 Overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-30, 3-34, 4-50, 5-68, 6-82, 7-89, 8-109, 9-109, 10-111.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-24-2, Tim Southee 2.1-0-6-3, Mitchell Santner 4-0-31-3, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-20-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-29-1.

