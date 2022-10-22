Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian attacks in east and south
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces had repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and the southern region of Kherson.
It said Russian forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of defence in Kherson region by the settlements of Piatykhatky, Suhanove, Sablukivka and Bezvodne.
Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.
