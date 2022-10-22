Left Menu

Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian attacks in east and south

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces had repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and the southern region of Kherson.

It said Russian forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of defence in Kherson region by the settlements of Piatykhatky, Suhanove, Sablukivka and Bezvodne.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

